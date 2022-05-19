Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 16:25

Gardaí believe League of Ireland match-fixing probe now coming to an end

The suspects are current and former players as well as individuals not involved in the game who allegedly operated together to manipulate games and place corresponding bets.
Gardaí believe League of Ireland match-fixing probe now coming to an end

Kenneth Fox

Detectives will today begin examining statements made by 10 men who were questioned for allegedly conspiring to fix football matches in the League of Ireland.

The 10 men were taken into custody — eight in Limerick, one in Cork and one in Dublin, aged from their 20s to their 60s — on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

All ten men have since been released without charge.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the suspects are current and former players as well as individuals not involved in the game who allegedly operated together to manipulate games and place corresponding bets.

The arrests marked the culmination of a three-year investigation by specialist officers attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The investigation was launched in 2019 after both the FAI and UEFA, the European governing league, submitted reports to gardaí regarding possible match-fixing.

The men were expected to be released overnight or early this morning, pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A history of match-fixing allegations in the League of Ireland

Last night gardaí released five of those arrested without charge and said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The five others last night remained in custody with "investigations ongoing".

Gardaí released a further four men today without charge, and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

One man remains in Garda custody this Thursday morning.

They did not expect any charges to be brought immediately and said the results of the statements made by the ten men would be examined and cross-checked.

They will also be analysed against evidence already gathered, including phone and financial records.

A person close to the investigation said “This is close to the end game, I would not anticipate charges now, but we will check what people say, and it will all feed back into the file to the DPP.”

Another person said the ongoing investigation focuses on "the whole integrity of the sport".

“Results of games affect placings in the League of Ireland table, and it affects what clubs qualify for European competitions.

More in this section

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan faces legal challenges from developers Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan faces legal challenges from developers
Man robbed woman (73) after she just won €23,000 in Dublin casino, court hears Man robbed woman (73) after she just won €23,000 in Dublin casino, court hears
Knife-wielding burglar left retired soldier tied up and locked in hot press Knife-wielding burglar left retired soldier tied up and locked in hot press
Ireland urged to convince EU ‘sceptics’ of importance of Ukraine membership

Ireland urged to convince EU ‘sceptics’ of importance of Ukraine membership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more