Four men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with drug-related intimidation.

They were detained as part of Operation Fógra, which was launched to combat the offence. Drug-related intimidation occurs when a criminal or criminals allege that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt.

Four men, aged 19, 20, 23, and 30, were arrested at different locations in Dublin on Tuesday morning and subsequently charged.

They were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.