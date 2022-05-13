Footage shows moment 'violence erupts' in Alanna Quinn Idris case, court told

Tom Tuite

CCTV footage captures the moment "violence erupts", resulting in the injuries suffered by Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris, a court has heard.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an assault at the Civic Centre in Ballyfermot, Dublin, on the night of December 30th.

Ms Quinn Idris, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Darragh Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin 20, was accused of assault causing harm to Ms Quinn Idris.

Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to a teenage boy.

Last month, gardaí consented to remove curfews from their list of bail conditions. They appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Judge Paula Murphy heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions' directions were not available yet. Therefore, she granted an adjournment until June 24th next.

Solicitor Lorraine Stephens, for Mr Cummins, applied for an order to disclose video evidence.

She told Judge Murphy there was CCTV footage from the Ballyfermot Road where the injuries occurred to the young lady and the young man.

The solicitor added that she had seen it twice, but it remains in Garda custody.

She told the court that it was "not high quality" and wanted it examined by an expert.

"It appears to show a number of males posturing, some of them have implements," she said, adding that: "a girl comes into the shot, leaves the shot, comes back into the shot and throws a full-force punch at one of the young males and the violence erupts."

'Vital' footage

Ms Stephens described the "very quick piece of footage" as "vital". She added the case would be dealt with on indictment in the circuit court.

She explained that she would receive disclosure of the footage about two weeks before her client was arraigned, which was not enough time.

She had contacted a CCTV expert in Ireland but "it all takes time", and she might have to send the footage to a UK expert.

Judge Murphy did not grant the order but said the application could be made again when the case is back before the district court next month.

Earlier, the defendants had to give gardaí their phone number. They must remain contactable, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7th, Garda Ciaran Murray told the court that Mr Lyons made no reply when charged.

The defence had successfully resisted a bid to order Mr Lyons to sign on daily at his local garda station. His solicitor said Mr Lyons was unemployed and had no prior convictions.

He said Mr Lyons had "on a number of occasions tried to hand himself in, in relation to this matter". However, gardaí did not want to do it that way and came to his home.

Ms Stephens said Mr Cummins worked for a tyre company and had no criminal convictions.

She had said: "He specifically asked me to indicate that it is accepted he did not cause injuries to the young woman involved."

Neither man has indicated how they will plead.