Fancy a career in journalism? Let us help you get started

Applications are invited for aspiring journalists to benefit from a bursary that offers financial assistance with student fees and living expenses, a practical paid placement, mentoring, and the chance of a fixed-term contract in The Irish Times Group, whose publications include Breakingnews.ie.

The Mary Maher Bursary aims to help students from backgrounds under-represented in the media and who face challenges gaining a journalism degree to pursue a career as a journalist.

It was set up in memory of Mary Maher, pioneering journalist, feminist activist and social justice campaigner.

The Irish Times Group is keen to engage with all sectors of Irish society and to improve its representation of diverse audiences.

In support of this goal, we particularly encourage applications from students with diverse social and/or ethnic backgrounds who aspire to become journalists.

The bursary will include:

A contribution to cover the student charges for the duration of a journalism primary degree

Financial assistance towards accommodation/living expenses during the academic year

A practical paid work placement across Group titles during college holidays each year

Mentoring from an experienced journalist

The opportunity of a fixed-term contract in The Irish Times Group following successful completion of their studies

You can access the application here. The closing date is May 31st, 2022.

The application

Applicants for the Mary Maher Bursary should include the following as part of their application:

Completed application form including a submission covering your motivation, suitability, and reason for applying for this bursary

including a submission covering your motivation, suitability, and reason for applying for this bursary A 500-word submission on: "Ireland’s embrace of diverse communities: fact or fiction?"

A letter of recommendation in support of your application from a teacher or guidance counsellor

Who can apply?

The Bursary is open to students living in Ireland over the age of 18 by September 1st, 2022, applying to third-level degree courses in journalism for 2022.

The selection criteria for the bursary are as follows:

Applicants over the age of 18 by September 1st, 2022 who have applied to third level courses in journalism taught on the island of Ireland

Applicants will need to be able to show they would otherwise have difficulty in pursuing a journalism degree without financial support

Applicants will not already have a primary degree

Judging

The judging panel will select a shortlist from the applications received. These candidates will be invited to attend for interview. The successful applicant will be announced in September 2022, after CAO offers are issued.