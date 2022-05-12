Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:50

Eight solar farms planned for Cork as part of new Bord Gáis Energy/Amarenco partnership

Bord Gáis Energy said the new solar farms will power approximately 8,000 homes
Eight solar farms planned for Cork as part of new Bord Gáis Energy/Amarenco partnership

Eight utility-scale solar farms are to be built in Co Cork as part of a partnership between Bord Gáis Energy and Amarenco.

The farms will be among the first utility-scale solar production in Ireland, with Bord Gáis managing and offtaking the electricity produced from the farms for inclusion in its supply portfolio.

When the project is completed, Bord Gáis Energy said it will supply renewable energy to over 164,000 around the country, with the eight new farms providing enough energy to power 8,000 homes.

The project marks Amarenco's first construction of Irish solar farms.

"Our ambition is to become a net-zero business by 2045 and to provide products, services and solutions to help our customers on their journey to net-zero," Bord Gáis Energy's managing director Dave Kirwan said.

"We’re committed to supporting the growth of renewables in Ireland and over the past number of years have been building our portfolio to expand the renewable energy we can supply to our customers.

"Our partnership with Amarenco not only supports this ambition but also contributes to decarbonising the energy sector," Mr Kirwan added.

More in this section

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more