Driver of steamroller dies in Co Monaghan crash

The driver of a steamroller, a man aged in his 50s, has died following a road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí were alerted to the collision involving a road roller work vehicle at Shankhill in Smithboro at around 9.45am on Monday morning.

The driver of the steamroller was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, where a postmortem will take place.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators, which has since been completed.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.