Dogs kept in darkness rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Tipperary

Sarah Mooney

Three dogs have been rescued from a property in Tipperary that had its windows barricaded with wooden pallets, keeping the animals in complete darkness.

The ISPCA said its animal welfare inspectors seized the animals from the “deplorable” living conditions on Thursday, assisted by gardaí from Cahir.

“The living conditions inside the property were filthy with raw meat strewn everywhere amongst other rubbish,” ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey said.

“Two dogs were discovered inside the property where the windows were barricaded with wooden pallets, keeping the dogs in complete darkness.

“The other dog was loose outside and there was no water available for any of the dogs.”

Photo: ISPCA

Photo: ISPCA

All three dogs are now safe in ISPCA care where they are currently being assessed by a veterinary practitioner.

An investigation is under way into the incident.

The ISPCA, which relies on public donations for its rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming work, has issued an appeal for support.

“If you would like to help the ISPCA continue this vital work, rescuing Ireland’s most vulnerable animals, please if you can, make a kind donation here to help the animals that are suffering now,” the charity said.

It also encouraged members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to its National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, to its email helpline@ispca.ie or online here.