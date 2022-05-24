Delays at Dublin Airport could be disastrous for companies, businessman warns

Businessman and entrepreneur Declan Ganley has warned that ongoing delays at Dublin Airport could be disastrous for businesses.

His comments come as passengers reported long queues at security over the weekend. There were reports of queues stretching all the way back to the car parks at Terminal 2.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain was one of many people complaining about the delays at the airport.

In a post on Twitter, Ó Briain said: "Even more insane queues trying to fly out of Dublin.

"Important to say though, @DublinAirport, you should be on your knees, thanking your staff for the patience and charm with which they are handling this mess you’ve put them in."

Even more insane queues trying to fly out of Dublin. Important to say though, @DublinAirport, you should be on your knees, thanking your staff for the patience and charm with which they are handling this mess you’ve put them in. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 22, 2022

Speaking to Newstalk about the ongoing situation, businessman Declan Ganley said Dublin Airport is getting a reputation as an airport to avoid travelling through.

"When it's functioning the way it is, it gives a very bad impression, especially when people are trying to leave," Mr Ganley said.

"I have to say that the arrivals experience is okay, but the departures, particularly around busy times, transatlantic flights when they are going out... it's a disaster.

"It puts itself on the bottom rung of international airports.

"If you are going in and the queues for check in, even business-class check in, are extremely long, you can't get through security, that's just a horrid experience.

"It puts people off, and people will avoid wanting to come, or they will do meetings somewhere else.

"It's a very bad reputation to build for yourself."

Last month, DAA ruled out a suggestion by Limerick Chamber that certain flights could be moved to from Dublin Airport to regional airports around the country to assist with delays caused by a shortage of security staff.

However, travel expert Eoghan Corry has said staffing problems at security at Dublin Airport are being replicated in other areas including ground handling.

"We've a problem with security audit, we failed one very early in the system just before the summer schedules came in and this became an issue," Mr Corry told Newstalk.

"We failed another one about a month ago.

"That means sensitivity machines, everything is turned up, and a higher number of bags go in for a secondary inspection."

Dublin Airport is still advising passengers to arrive up to two and a half hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK. Meanwhile, people travelling on long-haul flights are advised to arrive three and a half hours early.