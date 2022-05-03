Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 16:25

Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy was speaking at a ceremony Baldonnel Aerodrome in Co Dublin.
Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Russian war in Ukraine is a reminder that the State urgently requires a “fit-for-purpose” military, the Defence Forces Chief of Staff has said.

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy was speaking at a ceremony at Baldonnel Aerodrome in Co Dublin marking 100 years since the handover of Baldonnel from the RAF.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the RAF and the British army.

As part of the event, Irish Air Corps personnel marched through the original main gate of the aerodrome.

The handover ceremony comes during a pivotal moment for the Irish Defence Forces after a commission recommended major upgrades and reforms.

The Commission on the Defence Forces earlier this year warned that continuing “business as usual” will leave Ireland without a credible military capability to protect the country, its people and its resources for any sustained period.

The war in Ukraine has focused minds on Irish investment in national security and renewed debates about the policy of military neutrality.

Mr Clancy told those in attendance on Tuesday that the world is “witnessing the shattering of peace in Europe”.

“The people and the state of Ukraine have been subjected to an illegal, unjustified, unprovoked and immoral attack.”

Irish Air Corp centenary
Air Corp PC9 planes take part in a fly-past during a ceremony marking the centenary of the military handover of Baldonnel Aerodrome (Niall Carson/PA)

The top defence official spoke of the “complex set of challenges that the world faces”.

“This is characterised by overt and more common breaches of what we regard as a rule-based international order.”

“All of this points to the necessity today more than ever to have a fit-for-purpose military here in this state.”

Mr Clancy directly addressed the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces, which the Government has largely accepted.

“Continuing the status quo is simply not credible. It is not an option,” he said.

“We will not be found wanting in preparing the Defence Forces and the Air Corps for the future in a manner that maximises the potential of this report.”

During the ceremony, a wreath was also laid to commemorate all those who lost their lives in service to the Air Corps.

More in this section

Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend
Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler
Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more