Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 13:04

Companies seek injunction preventing Seán Quinn from trespassing at quarry

The action was brought by Mannok Cement Limited and Mannok Build Ltd
High Court reporters

The High Court is to hear an application on Wednesday by two companies seeking an injunction preventing former billionaire Sean Quinn from trespassing at a quarry in Co Cavan.

The action has been brought by Mannok Cement Limited and Mannok Build Ltd which allege that Mr Quinn has trespassed on the quarry owned by the companies.

The hearing is due to take place in the absence of Mr Quinn, who was not in court and not represented when the case was called on Wednesday morning.

The plaintiffs' barrister, Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, told Mr Justice Brian O’Moore there had been "correspondence", but nobody for Mr Quinn was before the court.

The judge asked for Mr Quinn to be called outside the courtroom to confirm this. Mr Fitzpatrick said the hearing would take around half an hour.

Last week, the Mannok companies, formerly part of the Quinn Group, sought injunctions restraining Mr Quinn, the group's founder, from trespassing at their quarry at Swanlinbar, Co Cavan.

They secured permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Mr Quinn at his home at Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

In a letter emailed to the High Court last Friday, Mr Quinn said he was unable to attend court at that stage due to short notice of the case.

He offered an undertaking not to visit the Mannock property if he could use a road on the land that he said is needed to access a site for a prospective wind farm.

'Misguided form of aggression'

The companies claimed that on several occasions since late 2019, Mr Quinn has trespassed on their lands.

The most recent trespass, it was claimed, occurred on May 8th when Mr Quinn was seen driving in his Mercedes-Benz E-Class at locations including at Swanlinbar Quarry.

The firms claim the lands are active industrial sites, where heavy machinery is being operated, and Mr Quinn's alleged presence amounts to a significant health and safety risk.

The firms say they are not entirely certain what is the purpose of Mr Quinn's alleged trespasses.

They believe his actions amount to "a misguided form of aggression in the form of defiance" aimed towards the company's management.

It was claimed the firm's directors fear that unless restrained by the court, Mr Quinn’s trespassing will continue.

