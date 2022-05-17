Carlow tanning shop destroyed in blaze after car crashes into building

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car smashed into a tanning shop causing an extensive fire to the premises and overhead apartments in the centre of Carlow town.

Fire Brigade units from Carlow Town and nearby Bagenalstown fire station have been at the scene on Tullow Street since 5am.

It is understood the car was driven at speed into the building before it went on fire with the shop and overhead apartments being destroyed.

The entire building was safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Tullow St is closed from both ends. Gardaí, who are also at the scene, are investigating the incident.

Carlow town in the early hours of this morning. This is Tullow Street where gardai were called to an incident after a car rammed into a tanning shop. The inferno caused huge damage. pic.twitter.com/omYnqloZSE — Eimear Ní Bhraonáin (@eimeardeschemer) May 17, 2022

In a statement, authorities said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Tullow Street in Carlow. A car collided with a building on Tullow Street at approximately 5am.

“A fire broke out at the premises following the collision and Fire Services attended the incident to extinguish the fire.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. Tullow Street is partially closed to traffic. No further information is available at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of this incident to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Tullow Garda station on 059 915 1222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.