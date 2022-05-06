Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 07:56

Capel Street to become Dublin’s longest pedestrianised street from May 20th

The move to make the north inner city street traffic-free now has an official date
Capel Street to become Dublin’s longest pedestrianised street from May 20th

Cars will no longer be permitted to drive down Capel Street in Dublin from May 20th, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

The move to make the north inner city street traffic-free had been expected in the coming weeks and now has an official date.

It will make Capel Street the longest pedestrianised street in the capital – longer than both Grafton and Henry Street.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the city council said: “We are delighted to announce that the traffic-free proposals for Capel Street will be implemented from Friday 20th May.”

Parking spaces will be removed and vehicles will be banned from Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street, however, deliveries will be allowed between 6am and 11am each morning.

A cycle-only zone will also stretch from Parnell Street and Ryder’s Row at the northern end to Strand Street in the south.

While a number of businesses opposed the pedestrianisation plan and warned of possible court action, the most recent consultation found 91 per cent of people were in favour of the change.

The car-free idea was trialled over 17 weekend evenings last summer.

More in this section

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more