Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 10:21

Calls for additional gardaí due to on-street drinking in Killarney

There are calls for extra gardaí to be deployed to one of Ireland's biggest tourist towns to combat on-street drinking.
James Cox

It is claimed alcohol consumption on the streets of Killarney is ruining the town's reputation.

Local Independent councillor Donal Grady said he is receiving more complaints about on-street drinking than any other issue.

The former mayor of Killarney said he is worried it will put tourists off visiting.

Mr Grady told Newstalk: "Drinking is the problem in Killarney and that is why my motion is looking for extra gardaí to try to keep control in Killarney, and keep it a place people want to enjoy.

"If people see a ruckus on the street, which is happening, they won't want to come back again."

