Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 18:01

Budget paper to be published laying out options for funding higher education

Simon Harris was launching his policy document on how to better link up further education courses with third-level institutions.
Budget paper to be published laying out options for funding higher education

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said that in advance of the budget, a ‘cost of education options’ paper will be published that will show the options to increase or decrease investment in higher education.

“The minister of the day will have to explain ‘here’s why I picked this, here’s why I didn’t pick that’,” he said.

Mr Harris was speaking at the launch of a policy document that seeks to better link up third-level courses with post-Leaving Cert courses, and to better fund the higher education sector.

He said that if they get the additional investment they are seeking in Budget 2023, they will need to complete a series of actions that go alongside that funding.

 

Mr Harris said two of the actions that could be done quickly is to include traineeships in the Central Applications Office (CAO) forms, and to increase the number of post-Leaving Cert nursing courses.

He said that in many cases, if students do not get the CAO points they need from their Leaving Cert to attend their preferred college course, there is usually a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course they can take to help them get to third-level.

“That is not as true as I’d like it to be in relation to nursing,” he said to reporters in Dublin on Wednesday.

“There are not enough places, in my view, set aside in higher education for people coming from further education route, and I think that’s an area in which we can make really tangible progress.”

When asked what targets had been set for university places being set aside for PLC graduates, Mr Harris said there was not.

“I’m not naive to think that we’re going to just replace the system in relation to points and certainly not in the short term. But I do believe passionately that we can create alternative pathways to run alongside that.”

He said the “challenge we have in this country in terms of up-skilling and reskilling is massive”.

“Education is no longer going to be something that people do for a binary period of time in their life. It’s going to be something people need to dip in and out of.

“The way I look at it is we have €307 million to invest in the system, we’ve to see the pace at which we can invest, that’s a matter for the estimates. There’s three budgets left in the lifetime of this Government. I think we can do a lot of progress, nearly close the gap during those three years.”

In return for instalment of investments, there would be milestones agreed through the Funding our Future Implementation Group, chaired by Mr Harris, Professor Anne Looney and Professor Tom Collins, and who held their inaugural meeting today.

From September, Mr Harris said the Government levy of €250 to attend a post-Leaving Cert course would be abolished.

More in this section

Man robbed woman (73) after she just won €23,000 in Dublin casino, court hears Man robbed woman (73) after she just won €23,000 in Dublin casino, court hears
Temporary village for Ukrainian refugees proposed for land in Meath Temporary village for Ukrainian refugees proposed for land in Meath
Limerick student wins children's art competition for portrait of 'isolation' Limerick student wins children's art competition for portrait of 'isolation'
Ireland urged to convince EU ‘sceptics’ of importance of Ukraine membership

Ireland urged to convince EU ‘sceptics’ of importance of Ukraine membership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more