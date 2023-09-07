Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 12:28

Man killed in two vehicle collision in Carlow named locally

Father-of-one William Power Jnr, from Kilbranish, Bunody was killed when his car was in collision with a truck shortly before 7am.
Sarah Slater

A man who died following a two-vehicle collision on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddeog, Carlow on Wednesday morning has been named.

Father-of-one William Power Jnr, from Kilbranish, Bunody was killed when his car was in collision with a truck shortly before 7am.

The N80 Carlow to Wexford road was closed for several hours at Ballybeg between Castletown Cross and Glynns Bus Cross while gardaí, fire, and ambulance services deal with the incident.

A garda technical examination by forensic crash investigators has also concluded.

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for a cyclist who may have witnessed the accident to contact them and any driver who may have dash cam footage or were in the area between 6.15am and 7am to contact them on 059-9136627.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardai are anxious to speak with the cyclist and any other witnesses.”

Mr Power, who is survived by his wife Jenny and daughter Meadhbh will be laid to rest following his Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church in Bunclody at 2pm.

