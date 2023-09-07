Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 09:01

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The DAA's €75m bid for land between runways at Dublin Airport being rejected and the Taoiseach insisting RTÉ must prove it is worthy of a bailout are among the front page stories on Thursday.

DAA has been told its bid to buy land between the airport runways is “not acceptable and therefore rejected”, according to the lead story in The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's comments on RTÉ.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reports RTÉ staff are furious at a 10 per cent pay rise for executives at the national broadcaster.

The Echo leads with a story on uncertainty over jobs at a Cork creche.

The Irish Daily Star and The Herald lead with an inquest that has found a young Wicklow woman suffered a fatal bleed in her brain after the first time she ever took cocaine and ecstasy.

Cabinet is alarmed at the 'slow pace of reform' at RTÉ, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with Chris Heaton-Harris. The Northern Ireland Secretary said he would consider cutting politicians' pay if the deadlock over the Stormont Assembly is not resolved soon.

The BBC did not inform the grieving family of a north Belfast man that he was to speak about, in an interview with presenter Stephen Nolan, being abused as a child, The Irish News reports.

 

The escape of a former soldier who is facing terrorism and spying charges from a London prison dominates the front of Thursday’s UK newspapers.

The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, The Independent, and the Daily Telegraph all run with a splash on the terror suspect, accused of spying for Iran, who escaped Wandsworth Prison by strapping himself under a delivery van.

The front page of the Daily Express tells of Rishi Sunak’s plan to trumpet Britain’s Brexit successes at the G20 summit, with the UK prime minister gearing up to “make the UK the best place in the world to do business”.

The Guardian front page carries a story about an undercover police officer who deceived a woman into a 19-year relationship and fathered a child with her.

The i and the Financial Times have both opted with the same story – Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey signalling the UK may be spared of further interest rate hikes with mortgage relief on the way.

The front page of the Metro reveals Sarah Sharif’s father and stepmother have broken their cover from Pakistan to say they are willing to co-operate with British authorities after dubbing the 10-year-old’s death an “incident”.

And the Daily Star has run with a splash revealing “it’s a bit hot”, with a side note about the terror suspect breaking out of prison.

The New York Times leads with a story on declining support for US president Joe Biden. A story on North Korea seeking 'leverage' from the Ukraine war also makes the front page.

