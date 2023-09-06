RTÉ must deliver reform in quest for additional funding – Martin

David Young, PA

RTÉ must deliver “concrete reform” to rebuild trust as it seeks additional funding from Government, the Minister of the Media has said.

Catherine Martin was speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting in Co Wicklow where the financial and governance difficulties at the national broadcaster will be discussed.

Cabinet will also consider RTÉ's 2022 annual report on Wednesday.

The controversy that engulfed the broadcaster in June after revelations about the underreporting of the salary paid to present Ryan Tubridy has triggered a multi-million euro drop-off in the collection of TV licence revenue.

Prior to furore, RTÉ had already asked the Government for €35 million of additional interim funding to sustain services.

A report from the State’s financial advisory body NewEra into the broadcaster’s latest funding requirements is expected this month.

Asked what the Government would need to see from RTÉ in exchange for more public money, Ms Martin told reporters: “Obviously, we have to see robust reform and the trust being restored, and we see elements of reform taking shape now and they’re to be welcomed.”

The Minister added: “Government will want to see absolute concrete reform proposals so that we have that trust in our public service broadcaster.”