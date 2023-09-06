The Wolfe Tones announce 3Arena gig after record Electric Picnic performance

James Cox

The Wolfe Tones have announced a show at Dublin's 3Arena after a record crowd turned up for their performance at Electric Picnic.

The trad band drew a record crowd to the Electric Arena, with thousands of fans inside and outside the tent.

This has once again prompted debate about their rebel song Celtic Symphony. Critics claim the “ooh ah up the Ra” lyrics in the song promote republican violence and the atrocities of the Troubles.

Joe Duffy led the criticism on Liveline, with Wolfe Tones lead singer Brian Warfield going on the show to defend the band and their lyrics.

Fans of the band also defended them on social media.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland Women's team were recently at the centre of controversy over the song, after they were filmed singing it in the dressing room after securing World Cup qualification.

The Wolfe Tones, and "very special guests", will play the 3Arena on Saturday, October 12th.

Tickets from €46.20 including booking fees go on sale on Friday, September 15th at 9am.

Along with Celtic Symphony, the band will play hits including Grace, Let The People Sing and The Streets of New York.