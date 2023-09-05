Renewed appeal for information around murder of Conor Browne

By Rebecca Black, PA

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old father from the Strabane area who died on Monday following a stabbing at the weekend.

Mr Browne was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday,

Floral tributes have been laid at the site, and a vigil is planned to take place in the town on Wednesday evening.

Our detectives investigating the murder of Conor Browne (pictured) in Castlederg have made a renewed appeal to witnesses.



Call us on 101 or you can submit information or upload videos, images and dash-cam footage to the Major Incident Public Portal on https://t.co/Q0XsIXf5pA pic.twitter.com/f64ZIdTkNI — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) September 5, 2023

Castlederg Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Caislean na Deirge Naomh Eoghan described Mr Browne as a “hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man”, adding he was “one of the real good guys”.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has said that people in the area are heartbroken following Mr Browne’s death, and urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“There is a real sense of loss right across this area following the death of Conor Browne,” he said.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. The tributes that have been paid following his tragic passing shows the high regard in which he was held by the local community.

“For a young father to lose his life in this way is absolutely heartbreaking and I know that people have been deeply affected by Conor’s death. Castlederg is the type of area where everyone knows each other and people can’t believe that this senseless loss of life has happened on their doorsteps.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police immediately. Those responsible for this death must be held accountable.”

Four men – aged 31, 27 and two aged 28 – remained in police custody on Tuesday evening.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23,” they said.

“Alternatively you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S11-PO1

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.”