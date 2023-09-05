'The sacked presenter club': Piers Morgan meets Ryan Tubridy in London

Piers Morgan has said "RTÉ's loss will definitely be someone else's gain" as he posed for a picture with Ryan Tubridy in London.

The British broadcaster, who posted the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland's biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next."

The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTE’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain… pic.twitter.com/wtWW1FlwDu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

Last month, Tubridy teased a "new beginning" in his first public comment following his departure from RTÉ.

The former Late Late Show presenter was taken off-air on June 22nd following a scandal regarding the national broadcaster under-declaring his fees.

In August, new RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst announced there were currently no plans for Tubridy to return to his radio show because trust had “broken down” in negotiations.

The announcement followed a dispute which arose in relation to how RTÉ had revised his published earnings for 2020/21.

Tubridy, who was previously RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter, said in a statement that the figures published originally, which were lower and did not include fees for a controversial commercial arrangement, were correct.

Bakhurst said negotiations at the time would have seen Tubridy returning to his radio show and start a new podcast from September.

But the director-general pulled the plug on the talks in response to the contentious statement, saying the presenter was not accepting his portion of blame over the matter.