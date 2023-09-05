Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 17:14

'The sacked presenter club': Piers Morgan meets Ryan Tubridy in London

The British broadcaster posed for a picture with Ryan Tubridy in London.

Piers Morgan has said "RTÉ's loss will definitely be someone else's gain" as he posed for a picture with Ryan Tubridy in London.

The British broadcaster, who posted the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland's biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next."

Last month, Tubridy teased a "new beginning" in his first public comment following his departure from RTÉ.

The former Late Late Show presenter was taken off-air on June 22nd following a scandal regarding the national broadcaster under-declaring his fees.

In August, new RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst announced there were currently no plans for Tubridy to return to his radio show because trust had “broken down” in negotiations.

The announcement followed a dispute which arose in relation to how RTÉ had revised his published earnings for 2020/21.

Tubridy, who was previously RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter, said in a statement that the figures published originally, which were lower and did not include fees for a controversial commercial arrangement, were correct.

Bakhurst said negotiations at the time would have seen Tubridy returning to his radio show and start a new podcast from September.

But the director-general pulled the plug on the talks in response to the contentious statement, saying the presenter was not accepting his portion of blame over the matter.

More in this section

Call for new governing system for Northern Ireland's courts Call for new governing system for Northern Ireland's courts
Enoch Burke could return to prison as Wilson's Hospital School seeks fresh court orders Enoch Burke could return to prison as Wilson's Hospital School seeks fresh court orders
PSNI data breach ‘could cost force up to £240m’ PSNI data breach ‘could cost force up to £240m’
Teenager accused of attacking tourists in Temple Bar denied bail

Teenager accused of attacking tourists in Temple Bar denied bail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more