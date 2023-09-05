Two men reportedly shot in the leg in west Belfast – police

Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been reportedly shot in the leg in west Belfast, according to police.

Officers were at the scene of the incident in the Roumania Rise area on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that two men had been shot, both once to their leg.

“They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries,” they said.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with police inquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2163 04/09/23.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”