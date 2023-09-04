Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 20:29

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Athlone

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by gardaí and investigations are currently ongoing.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 2nd September 2023, at a property in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

A man in his late 70’s was assaulted by a number of people at a domestic residence, and a sum of cash was taken during the course of this incident.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballykeeran/Glasson Road (N55) area of Athlone between 1:00am and 5:00am on 2nd September 2023, and believes they may have seen something out of the ordinary.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

GardaiWestmeathAthloneaggravated burglarly
