Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 19:28

Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Offaly

A man in his 50s has been arrested for drug trafficking in Offaly.

As part of ongoing intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Offaly region, a Joint Operation was conducted by personnel attached to Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit on Monday 4th September 2023.

During this Operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 495 Grams of Methamphetamine and 487 Grams of Mephedrone, with an estimated value of €53,400.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co Offaly.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

GardaiDrugsCo Offalyalleged drug trafficking
MPs urge UK government to secure resources for PSNI after data breach

MPs urge UK government to secure resources for PSNI after data breach

