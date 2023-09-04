Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 15:18

Arrest after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Emirates Stadium

A 42-year-old man has been arrested.
By Josh Payne and Margaret Davis, PA

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after football pundit Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted at Arsenal’s home ground the Emirates Stadium.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police refused to identify anyone involved in the incident, but issued a statement that said: “Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3rd, during which a man was assaulted.

Roy Keane
Former footballer Roy Keane was working as a pundit for Sky Sports at the match on Sunday. Photo: John Walton/PA.

“On Monday, September 4th, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sky said Richards tried to “defuse” the situation after the alleged assault, which followed Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Micah Richards
Fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepped in to calm the situation, the broadcaster said. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA.

A spokeswoman said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

Any witnesses or those with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6961/3 Sept.

