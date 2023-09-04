Temperatures set to hit 26 degrees at start of new school term

Tomas Doherty

Temperatures could soar to 26 degrees this week just as pupils across the country return to the classroom for the first full week of the new school year.

Forecasters are predicting warm spells reaching 26 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The news will be welcomed by many underwhelmed by the wettest July on record, followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

Thousands of children are already back in uniform and at school this week as their two-month summer break comes to an end.

Misty or foggy in parts to begin, these soon clearing 🌫️



It will be another warm or very warm day with mostly sunny skies 🌤️



Highs of 22-26°C, in light easterly breezes 🌡️📈



Tonight will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies 🥵



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/bFl4HcHY4E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2023

The change in weather is due to a flow of warm air between a high pressure area in continental Europe and low pressure in the Atlantic.

Met Éireann said it will be very warm this week, both by day and night with the increasing likelihood of thundery showers breaking out.

Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and clear in most areas, with temperatures reaching up to 26 degrees inland.

Wednesday will be not quite as sunny as recent days, Met Éireann said, with cloud building at times, producing scattered showers.

There may be scattered heavy or thundery showers on Thursday with warm or very warm sunshine at times too.

Friday will bring a mix of cloud and warm spells of sunshine, with a top temperature of 24 degrees.

The warm spell is set to continue into the weekend and next week, with Met Éireann predicting some warm or very warm sunny spells alongside scattered outbreaks of rain.