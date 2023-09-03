Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 21:34

Boyle says Irish and British governments must improve relations

A US congressman has said relations between the British and Irish governments must improve for the sake of Northern Ireland
James Cox

A US congressman has said relations between the British and Irish governments must improve for the sake of Northern Ireland.

The DUP's boycott of Stormont over the post-Brexit protocol has now entered its 16th month.

There remains a stand-off with the British government, which says the Windsor Framework won't be reopened to satisfy Brexit hardliners.

Congressman Brendan Boyle - a potential future US presidential candidate, who has links to Donegal - thinks the collapse of Stormont is not getting the attention and urgency it needs.

"Unfortunately with this Conservative government and what's been in Westminster the last few years, you don't see that sort of engagement.

"You don't really see much of a relationship at all between the current Conservative government in power in Westminster and Dublin at all... so that is concerning."

Northern IrelandBrexitStormontunited statesDUPBrendan Boyle
