Warning issued over high strength MDMA at Electric Picnic

A new alert has been issued over dangerous drugs discovered at Electric Picnic.

A second high strength form of MDMA was discovered last night through the HSE drug surrender scheme.

An alert was issued on screens about the "pink punisher" which contains twice the average adult dose and has been linked with seizures.

Nikki Killeen from the HSE said such high dose drugs are really dangerous.

Ms Killeen told Newstalk: "So far this summer we've analysed 130 different drugs, and what we've seen is there are really high strength drugs in circulation.

"So we've issued alerts on high strength cocaine, high strength MDMA and high strength ketamine. What that means is someone might take what they think is a regular dose... or they might take what they normally take, and they could be exposed to something that's much more potent, so they've taken too much, too soon. It could lead to a drug emergency far quicker."