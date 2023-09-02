Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 11:04

Over 3/4 of carers would not recommend fostering, survey shows

79 per cent said they would have reconsidered becoming foster carers if they had been made aware of the potential financial strain involved.
Over 3/4 of carers would not recommend fostering, survey shows

Michael Bolton

Three-quarters of foster carers surveyed said they would not recommend fostering to others, due to the lack of financial support from the State.

A survey, from the Irish Foster Care Association (IFCA), had input from 460 foster carers, with 76 per cent of respondents indicated that they would not recommend fostering to other families, primarily due to the perceived lack of support from the State.

79 per cent said they would have reconsidered becoming foster carers if they had been made aware of the potential financial strain involved.

95 per cent were unhappy with the level of advice and information provided by State agencies about the financial aspects of fostering, with 49 per cent revealing they have contemplated giving up fostering due to financial constraints involved.

50 per cent of those who took part in the survey said they are struggling with the financial costs that come with fostering.

IFCA CEO, Róisín Clarke said: "Foster carers have been unjustly overlooked by successive governments for far too long. The stagnation and inaction we've witnessed in the foster sector, especially concerning issues like the inadequate foster care allowance, state pension eligibility, and other underfunded areas, lay bare the painful truth: fostering has been relegated to the side-lines of policy priorities.

"The undeniable consequence of years of neglect and underfunding is the alarming scarcity of foster care placements for our children.

"It's time for a profound shift in perspective and policy, one that recognises and values the pivotal role foster carers play in shaping the future of our youth."

More in this section

DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI chief Simon Byrne DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI chief Simon Byrne
Man to be charged with money laundering after cash seized in Dublin Man to be charged with money laundering after cash seized in Dublin
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
TuslaDepartment of Childrenfoster careIrish Foster care association
‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information

‘Police details’ poster in bus shelter contained incorrect information

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more