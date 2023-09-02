Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 09:10

Man to be charged with money laundering after cash seized in Dublin

The search was conducted at a residence in Dublin 12 by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €140,000 during a search operation in South Dublin on Thursday evening, 31st August 2023.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €141,000 in cash. A man (30s) and a woman (40s) were arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Both persons were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Dublin.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 2nd September 2023 at 10.30am.

The woman was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

