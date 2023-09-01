Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 15:34

Blink-182 postpone Dublin and Belfast gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’

The band was due to play at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday and Saturday before moving to Belfast and Dublin.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Blink-182 have postponed shows across Ireland and Britain due to the band’s drummer Travis Barker having to travel home to the US for an “urgent family matter”.

The punk rock band was due to play at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday and Saturday before moving to Belfast’s SSE Arena and Dublin’s 3 Arena next week.

Hours before the Glasgow show, they posted the news on social media, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The drummer also shared photos from what appeared to be a prayer room within an airport to his Instagram story.

Barker, 47, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, are currently expecting their first child together.

In June, the reality star posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently expecting their first child together. Photo: Doug Peters/PA.

The couple announced in May last year that they were legally married after holding a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

Kardashian also shares three children with US media personality Scott Disick, with whom she was in an on-off relationship previously.

