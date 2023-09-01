Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 09:31

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Vera Pauw's criticism of the FAI after her contract was not renewed and fuel price hikes are among the stories that feature on Friday's front pages.

Pauw's criticism of the FAI's "flawed" review is the main story in The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on fuel price hikes.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on convicted fraudster Catriona Carey's court battle over her home.

The Echo leads with a story on the hospitality VAT rate returning to 13.5 per cent.

There are 500,000 adults living at home with their parents, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Herald leads with a story on gardaí searching for a man who crashed a moped into a car, causing an explosion in Dublin city centre.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News leads with stories on pressure on PSNI chief Simon Byrne to resign.

Safety fears for schools across the UK dominate the British front pages on Friday.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, and i all lead with a warning to parents that thousands of children may need to be home-schooled as thousands of pupils could be turned away this term over building collapse fears.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has asked why it has taken so long to shutter unsafe buildings when schools have been aware of the dangerous problems for more than five years.

This week NHS waiting lists have dominated headlines, with the Daily Mail now dubbing junior doctors and consultants “callous” as they prepare for their first co-ordinated strike, which is set to last four days and will undoubtedly cause more issues for those affected.

The Daily Mirror has focused on the march to protest the shuttering of railway ticketing booths, telling readers there are only hours left to protect the elderly, disabled, and other vulnerable passengers from being cut off from in-person services as offices look set to close across Britain.

In The Sun, marine Ben McBean has told Prince Harry he is “wrong” in his latest criticisms.

The Financial Times runs with a story on Adani after the mining titan saw more than 4 billion dollars wiped from its value as politicians demand answers and action over the company’s murky hidden investors.

Metro reports a British fighter killed in Ukraine has been hailed a hero by his brother.

And, according to the Daily Star, people named David, Andrew, Sarah and a few other common names are “Britain’s moaners”.

More in this section

Blink-182 postpone Dublin and Belfast gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’ Blink-182 postpone Dublin and Belfast gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’
Man claims he attacked wife with rake to stop her going shoplifting Man claims he attacked wife with rake to stop her going shoplifting
Clonmel comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in crash Clonmel comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in crash
Irish ExaminerThe GuardianIrish IndependentThe Irish TimesTelegraphBelfast TelegraphpressmetroDaily ExpressDaily MirrorThe TimesIThe IndependentIrish Daily MailThe Echofront pagesThe Irish NewsFTthe herald
Manufacturing activity grows for first time in six months, survey shows

Manufacturing activity grows for first time in six months, survey shows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more