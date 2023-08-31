Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 06:55

Man charged with murder over stabbing in Co Derry

Cornelius O’Neill, 56, died at a property in Kilrea following the attack on Tuesday.
By Rebecca Black and Cormac Pearson, PA

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Cornelius O’Neill, who police say was stabbed to death in Co Derry on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old died at a property in Kilrea following the attack.

Police said the 33-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday, is due to appear before the Bishop Street courthouse in Derry City on Thursday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness from PSNI’s major investigation team said on Wednesday the victim was stabbed just before 4:50pm.

He said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

Ulster Northern Ireland Derry PSNI Kilrea Cornelius O'Neill
