Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 14:18

Man dies after Co Donegal road crash

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man aged in his 40s has died after crashing his car in Co Donegal.

Gardaí responded to the crash at Carrowreagh, Bridgend, which occurred between 8am and 9am on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road was closed while forensic investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

