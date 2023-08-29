Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 16:08

Electric Picnic festival prepares to open its doors

The three-day festival, which kicks off in County Laois on Friday, will see Billie Eilish, Fred Again.. and The Killers headline the main stage.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Organisers are putting the final touches in place to the Electric Picnic site ahead of Ireland’s largest music and arts festival reopening its doors.

The three-day festival, which kicks off in Co Laois on Friday, will see US superstar Billie Eilish, British producer Fred Again.. and Las Vegas rockers The Killers headline the main stage.

Ahead of the festivities, organisers offered a sneak preview at the Stradbally Estate as it prepared to welcome in thousands of festival-goers.

Electric Picnic festival
Indie rock band The Academic were announced as a surprise addition to the festival line-up on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA)

The main stage, which features a rainbow toned banner, has been erected with additional touches currently being made to the supporting structures.

Irish indie rock band The Academic also took the stage for a trial run as they performed three songs for the press on Tuesday.

The group, who went to number one in Ireland with their 2018 debut Tales From The Backseat and 2023’s Sitting Pretty, were also announced as a surprise addition to the festival line-up on the media day.

Electric Picnic festival
The Academic performing during the Electric Picnic festival preview day at Stradbally (Niall Carson/PA)

Disco act The Wagon Wobblers also delivered a routine dressed as clowns by their minibus which has been converted to be a colourful, disco stage.

Meanwhile, comedians Kiera Julia Ryan and Megan O’Malley entertained the media while dressed as nuns.

The sold-out festival will also see performances by One Direction star Niall Horan, Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and Irish rock band The Script over the weekend.

Electric Picnic festival
Comedians Kiera Julia Ryan and Megan O’Malley during the Electric Picnic festival preview day (Niall Carson/PA)

This year the ArtLot area, which will host the alternative music and immersive art experiences across the festival weekend, will feature a new stage.

The festival has also added a new section named Croi, which will be a “harmonious hub of wellness, somatic movement and conscious connection” in the day and at night it will transform into gathering spot with a fire put and music.

Festival-goers have been advised they cannot bring a number of items including disposable vapes, drones, animals and glass items over 100ml.

– Electric Picnic will run from September 1st to 3rd at Stradbally in County Laois.

