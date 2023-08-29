Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 09:33

Man charged after two gardaí assaulted in Dublin

Gardaí were called out to a public order incident on Sunday morning on Berkeley Street on Dublin's northside.
Michael Bolton

A man has been charged after two gardaí were assaulted in Dublin.

Gardaí were called out to a public order incident on Sunday morning on Berkeley Street on Dublin's northside.

While they attended the scene two male gardaí were assaulted and hurt.

One received minor injuries which didn't require medical treatment, but the second garda had to be taken to the Mater Hospital.

It's understood he sustained facial injuries including damage to his eye socket,

A man in his 20s was arrested and has since been charged.

Garda welfare services have been put in place for the two gardai

