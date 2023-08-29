What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Increases to health insurance prices, travel disruption in Irish airports and an assault on a Garda are among today's main headlines.

The Irish Times reports that there is set to be a new round of health insurance price increases for customers in the imminent future.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Government set to address the spike in road deaths this year.

The Echo's front page is on the Airport disruption for Irish passengers after the technical fault at the air traffic control system in England.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with an investigation into three deaths in Ireland caused by a 'suicide kit' that was bought into the country.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with an assault on a Garda that happened in Dublin on Sunday, which left him concussed and a damaged eye socket.

The Irish Daily Star leads with Daniel Kinahan's €10 million villa that was seized in Dubai.

The papers on Tuesday are consumed by airports descending into chaos as a major air traffic control fault leaves thousands stranded after the bank holiday weekend.

The Independent and The Times have focused on the travellers whose plans have been turned upside down.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, the i, and the Daily Mail are all looking ahead, running stories that promise the chaos will have a knock-on effect for days.

The Guardian has focused on a crisis closer to home, running an exclusive on Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s plan to axe water pollution rules that thwart construction.

The Daily Mirror is running with a different kind of travel chaos, with railway bosses admitting the closure of manned ticket offices would see Britain’s most vulnerable – the elderly and the disabled – at risk as the UK moves to a card-only ticketing system.

The Daily Star has focused on the Spanish town of Motril, where Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself inside a church and is undertaking a hunger strike over the “witch-hunt” plaguing her football chief son.

And the Financial Times focuses on the woes of embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande, which saw shares drop nearly 80% in value on their first day of trading in Hong Kong for a year and a half.