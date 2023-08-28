Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 10:26

Tesco Ireland to invest €80m in new stores and upgrades

Tesco is set to open its 167th store in Rathfarnham next week
Tesco Ireland to invest €80m in new stores and upgrades

Michael Bolton

Tesco Ireland has announced plans to spend €80 million this year on eight new store openings, extensive store refit and refurbishment upgrade programmes.

The investment will include the opening of eight new Tesco Express stores, and significant upgrade projects for 50 stores.

The announcement comes as Tesco is set to open its 167th store on Scholarstown Road in Rathfarnham on September 7th.

Three more Tesco Express stores will open in Dublin by the end of the year, as well as other stores in Cork and Waterford.

The new stores will create over 100 jobs as well as internal role transfers for existing colleagues, and will also open up new management opportunities.

Tesco currently employs over 13,000 people in Ireland.

Tesco Ireland's chief operating officer Geoff Byrne said the strong pipeline of store openings and refurbishments planned spells good news for customers.

“We have an ambitious development strategy for the business and are very excited to be expanding our Tesco Express model. We remain as committed as ever to delivering a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, which offers real value.

“Our Two Oaks store is the first of eight new stores we plan to open this year. Our Tesco Express model is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenient shopping opportunities in high footfall areas.”

More in this section

'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace 'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace
Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers
Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port
Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months

Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more