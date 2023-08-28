Motorcyclist killed in Offaly single-vehicle collision

Muireann Duffy

A man has died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Offaly.

The collision happened on the R357 at Mullaghatour, Belmont at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was pronounced death at the scene and his body was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, or any road users with camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda station on 057-916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.