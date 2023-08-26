Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 14:47

Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí, and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.
Michael Bolton

A man has been arrested after gardai seized €2 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Port.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel from Revenue's Customs Service conducted a joint intelligence led operation at Dublin Port on Friday 25th August which resulted in the seizure of €2 million of suspected herbal cannabis.

The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry.

Investigations are ongoing.

GardaiDublin PortCannabisDrugs Seizurealleged drug traffickingRevenue's customs service
