Hozier claims first UK number 1 album

The Irish singer-songwriter has previously enjoyed Top 10 success with his self-titled 2014 debut album, and 2019 follow-up Wasteland, Baby!
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has claimed his first UK number 1 album with his latest release Unreal Unearth.

The Bray-born musician, real name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, previously enjoyed Top 10 success with his self-titled 2014 debut album, and 2019 follow-up Wasteland, Baby!

The albums peaked at third and sixth in the UK charts respectively.

Speaking to Official Charts, Hozier said: “I just want to say a massive thank you for this Official Number 1.

O2 Silver Clef Awards 2016 – London
“Thank you for all your support; for streaming and buying the album. It means the world, this is my first Number 1 in the UK.

“I can’t wait to come over in December and play a few shows. I’m in Nashville at the moment in this sweltering heat, rehearsing for my upcoming tour.

“I can’t wait to see you in person and play this music live. Thank you for all your support, it’s amazing.”

Unreal Unearth, Hozier’s third studio album, has also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the UK’s best-selling vinyl record of the past seven days.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa claimed her fourth UK number 1 single for her track Dance The Night, which was recorded for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit movie Barbie.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Dua Lipa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The single replaces US star Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For – also recorded for the Barbie movie – at the top spot.

Dance The Night joins Lipa’s previous trio of UK chart-toppers; New Rules, in 2017, One Kiss with Calvin Harris in 2018, and 2021’s Cold Heart with Elton John.

It is the first time a British female soloist has reached Number 1 in the UK in more than 12 months, since Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill last year, according to the Official Charts.

Lipa also becomes only the sixth British female solo artist to claim four Number 1 singles, pulling level with Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Geri Halliwell.

Only Jess Glynne and Cheryl have more, with seven and five respectively.

