Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 19:27

Gardaí seize cocaine, cash and cars during searches in Galway

Two men in their 30s were arrested and are detained at garda stations across the county.
Gardaí have seized cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches during searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday

Cocaine worth €47,000 was seized along with €39,490 in cash and 10 Rolex and Hublot watches.

Two cars and one van, all registered in 2022, were also seized.

Two men in their 30s were arrested and are being detained at garda stations across Co Galway.

GardaGalwaycocaineDrugsdesigner watches
