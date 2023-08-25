Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 15:46

Number of homeless hits another new record high

Some 12,847 people were recorded as homeless in the State in the latest figures, up from 12,600 in the previous month.
By Rebecca Black, PA

The number of homeless people in the Republic has risen to another new record high.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that 12,847 people were in emergency accommodation in July.

This is a rise of more than 200 from the 12,600 recorded in the previous month.

The latest figures include 9,018 adults and 3,829 children.

Dublin saw the highest numbers by far, with 6,576 adults and 2,908 children in emergency accommodation.

The charity Focus Ireland said urgent Government action is required to end the housing crisis.

“As a society we must move beyond saying it’s ‘disappointing’ and state that it’s totally ‘unacceptable’,” it said.

“Urgent Government action required to end this crisis now.”

While many campaigners have called for the reintroduction of an eviction ban, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he would rule that out as “doing more harm than good”.

Asked about the latest figures by media in Dublin, he said: “I think the key response has to be supply. I think there are multi-factorial bases behind those figures, a number of reasons.

“The key issue is, for those on the homeless list, we have got to make their time in emergency housing as short as we possibly can.

“There is huge progress being made in terms of house construction, house commencements and, ultimately, all direction has to be on getting more supply in the market in terms of the rental market but also in more commencements, more house completions.

“But that said, it is very disappointing the figures are as they are. From a policy perspective we are doing the right things in terms of focusing on supply.”

Asked about reintroducing the eviction ban, Mr Martin said he would rule that out.

“I think it would do more harm than good, and I think the pressing issue is to slow down the exodus from the rental market,” he said.

“There is no point in taking a position like that which in our view would undermine over the next number of years the broader question of increasing supply.”

Focus Ireland said urgent Government action is required to end the housing crisis. Photo: PA

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould criticised the current administration, saying the longer the leading parties remain in office “the worse the housing crisis is becoming”, as he described the latest figures as “shameful”.

He also said his party would reinstate the eviction ban for no fault eviction to protect renters, if it was in government.

“It’s time for change. Only a Sinn Féin-led government will end the housing crisis,” he said.

“It is abundantly clear that the longer Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in office, the worse the housing crisis is becoming.

“This is their appalling legacy that has heart-breaking consequences for the real people at the centre of this crisis.

