Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:24

First-time buyer mortgage approvals climb to new highs

Figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland show FTB approvals increased to €8.4 billion in the year to July
First-time buyer mortgage approvals climb to new highs

Muireann Duffy

The value of first-time buyer (FTB) mortgages approved in a 12-month period jumped to €8.4 billion in the year to the end of July.

Figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) showed the increase brought FTB approvals to the highest annualised level since the data series began.

FTB mortgage approvals saw a 22.8 per cent year-on-year increase in terms of volume in July, rising to 29,754, and a 26.7 per cent increase in value.

This marks the fifth successive month in which FTB mortgage approvals increased in year-on-year terms, the BPFI noted.

Overall, 4,747 mortgages were approved in July, falling 0.4 per cent month-on-month and 9.7 per cent compared to the same month last year.

This July's mortgage approvals totalled €1.356 billion, 61.7 per cent of which went to FTBs.

The figures also showed that remortgaging/switching activity fell by 78.6 per cent annually in volume terms, and was down 80.3 per cent in terms of value.

"Our latest mortgage approval figures show that, despite a wider market slowdown, first-time buyer (FTB) activity remains strong," the BPFI's chief economist Ali Ugur said.

"In addition to the more than 22,000 Help to Buy applications reported by the Revenue Commissioners up to the end of July, today’s approval figures demonstrate that the pipeline for FTB mortgage drawdowns remains very strong," he added.

More in this section

Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert? Take our quiz to find out Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert? Take our quiz to find out
Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Cork
Pressure builds on Government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues Pressure builds on Government as ‘seventh circle of hell’ at Stormont continues
BPFIFinanceMortgageBanking and Payments Federation IrelandFirst-time buyers
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more