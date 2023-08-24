Advocates claim 'immigration checks' will create tension between migrants and gardaí

James Cox

Immigration checks will do nothing but create tension between gardaí and migrants, according to migrant rights advocates.

A number of immigrant representative groups are voicing concern following the introduction of "immigration checks" by gardaí in Dublin.

The checks are part of a wider plan to tackle crime in the city centre, and also includes intelligence-led searches and arrests, as well as enforcement of road traffic offences.

Director of Migrant Rights Centre Ireland Edel McGinley said there needs to be more clarity over what these checks entail.

Ms McGinley told Newstalk: "It is quite unclear to us what's being planned really. There's kind of a blanket statement around immigration checks as part of these new measures to combat violence... and it doesn't make sense to us at all.

"We're writing to the minister and the commissioner to clarify this and explain exactly what it means. What's being put out there now is that everybody would be asked... so how would this work?"