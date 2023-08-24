Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 11:49

Advocates claim 'immigration checks' will create tension between migrants and gardaí

Immigration checks will do nothing but create tension between gardaí and migrants, according to migrant rights advocates
Advocates claim 'immigration checks' will create tension between migrants and gardaí

James Cox

Immigration checks will do nothing but create tension between gardaí and migrants, according to migrant rights advocates.

A number of immigrant representative groups are voicing concern following the introduction of "immigration checks" by gardaí in Dublin.

The checks are part of a wider plan to tackle crime in the city centre, and also includes intelligence-led searches and arrests, as well as enforcement of road traffic offences.

Director of Migrant Rights Centre Ireland Edel McGinley said there needs to be more clarity over what these checks entail.

Ms McGinley told Newstalk: "It is quite unclear to us what's being planned really. There's kind of a blanket statement around immigration checks as part of these new measures to combat violence... and it doesn't make sense to us at all.

"We're writing to the minister and the commissioner to clarify this and explain exactly what it means. What's being put out there now is that everybody would be asked... so how would this work?"

More in this section

Hate speech legislation not my sole focus, says McEntee Hate speech legislation not my sole focus, says McEntee
Body recovered from River Shannon near Limerick City Body recovered from River Shannon near Limerick City
Council rejects penthouse suite plan for new Dublin hotel Council rejects penthouse suite plan for new Dublin hotel
DublinGardaiimmigrationmigrantsMigrant Rights Centre IrelandEdel McGinleyimmigration checks
Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more