Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 12:12

World Athletics Championships: Rhasidat Adeleke going for gold in 400m final

The Dublin sprinter will be in the blocks in Budapest on Wednesday night.
Rhasidat Adeleke lines up in the final of the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday night.

The Dublin sprinter will be in the blocks at 8.35pm. Virgin Media Two will be broadcasting the race live for Irish audiences.

The 20-year-old will hope to reproduce her excellent form this season and contend for a medal.

Limerick's Sarah Lavin competes in the semi-finals of the 100 metres hurdles at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Louise Shanahan finished fifth in her 800m heat, which won't be enough for the Cork athlete to reach the semis.

AthleticsBudapestRhasidat AdelekeWorld Athletics Championships
