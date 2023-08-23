World Athletics Championships: Rhasidat Adeleke going for gold in 400m final

Rhasidat Adeleke lines up in the final of the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday night.

The Dublin sprinter will be in the blocks at 8.35pm. Virgin Media Two will be broadcasting the race live for Irish audiences.

The 20-year-old will hope to reproduce her excellent form this season and contend for a medal.

Limerick's Sarah Lavin competes in the semi-finals of the 100 metres hurdles at 7.45pm.

Louise Shanahan fought hard for a place to the Semi's but unfortunately just misses out on a qualifying spot.



She got herself into the mix to finish 5th in her heat in a time of 2:00.66👏



Meanwhile, Louise Shanahan finished fifth in her 800m heat, which won't be enough for the Cork athlete to reach the semis.