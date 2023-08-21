Post-mortems to be carried out on men who died during Ironman competition

Olivia Kelleher

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out this afternoon at Cork University Hospital on the bodies of two men who died at the Ironman Ireland event in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday morning.

The men have been named locally as Canadian Ivan Chittenden (64) who lived in Toronto, Ontario, and Brendan Wall (44) of Cardrath, Slane, Co Meath who was based in Solihull in the UK.

The post-mortem results will determine the causes of death of the two men.

The pair died in separate incidents in the 1.9km swim section of the prestigious Ironman event on Claycastle Beach which attracts thousands of visitors to the town. Files will be prepared for the Coroner's Court and inquests are expected to be heard at a later date.

Brendan Wall worked as a sales director at a steel tubes manufacturers in Wednesbury in the UK having previously been employed by an industrial machinery manufacturing firm in Cavan. He was a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and the University of Hull where he completed an MBA.

Mr Wall is survived by his fiancee Tina, parents Oliver and Gertrude, brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria, extended family and a large circle of friends. His funeral details will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Ivan Chittenden was a keen triathlete and marathon runner who had competed at events in various countries. He retired two years ago having been a senior partner at multinational firm.

He had competed in numerous events including the Boston Marathon where was a three time competitor. It is understood that he was married with children.

Ivan competed in the Boston Marathon last April as part of a team effort to raise funds for the Red Cross.

He had completed Ironman events in amongst other places Zell Am See in Austria and in Maine USA whilst he also was a finisher at the the Triathlon Mecca Challenge Roth in Roth, Germany. Mr Chittenden, who was married and had children, did his first Ironman event in 2013.

Meanwhile, East Cork councillor Mary Linehan Foley said that the people of Youghal were completely shocked when word filtered through of the deaths of the two men.

Cllr Linehan Foley offered her condolences to the families of the deceased.

"It is just devastating and our thoughts and prayers are with both families. It is very sad news. The people of Youghal, Cork County Council and Ironman will be fully supportive of both families in their need."

Mayor of County Cork Frank O'Flynn said that the passing of the two men "was a very sad occasion."

"My heart and prayers go out to the families. It was a very sad day. It was a wonderful event. It (the event) was doing a lot for tourism not only in Youghal and Cork but in Munster and throughout Ireland."

Mr O'Flynn said that many of the participants had not been aware of what had happened until after the event. He added that the event was well organised and that safety was paramount.

The Ironman event on Saturday had been postponed until Sunday arising out of Storm Betty.

In a statement Ironman Ireland said that they were "deeply saddened" to confirm the deaths of the two men. They added that during the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical help to the two athletes who needed assistance in the water.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."

The annual Ironman event in Youghal attracts up to 12,000 visitors to the seaside town and is a multi million euro boost to the local economy.