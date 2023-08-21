Man accused of Grafton Street stabbing later found with knife on Luas, court told

Tom Tuite

A man accused of stabbing a male on Dublin’s Grafton Street was found with bloodstains on his clothing and a knife on a Luas tram minutes after the alleged attack, a court heard.

Mohamed Akrouf (30), an Algerian national living at Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6, was refused bail on Monday by Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court.

He was charged with assault causing harm to a named man, also in his 30s, at Grafton Street, in the early hours of Sunday. He also has a related charge for possessing a knife as a weapon.

Garda Martin O’Rourke told the court the accused “made no reply” to the charges. Voicing flight risk concerns, he objected to bail.

He said the accused was arrested “almost immediately” travelling on the Luas at St Stephen’s Green and had bloodstains on his clothes and a knife “beside him on the Luas”.

The contested bail hearing was told there were witnesses, and the incident was captured on CCTV. Afterwards, the accused told gardai he was “sorry for what happened”.

The court heard there was video evidence of the accused at the scene in a fight with the injured party.

The offences can carry a five-year sentence.

Mr Akrouf came to Ireland in November last year. Garda O’Rourke feared he could apply for an Algerian passport without gardai knowing, and a flight could be booked on his behalf from outside the State.

Pleading for bail, Danica Kinane said her client was unemployed but had applied for a work permit three months ago, and it remains outstanding, and he intended to work if given the opportunity.

She added that he could provide an address and would abide by any conditions, including signing on twice daily at a garda station.

The solicitor also said, “It is possible there is a defence from the account I have been given”. She added that Mr Akrouf, who has yet to enter a plea, could face a lengthy period in custody pending trial.

Judge Finan said the presumptions of innocence and bail were fundamental principles but refused the defendant’s application due to the seriousness of the case.

The judge granted legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.