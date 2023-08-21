Man to appear in court charged with assault on Grafton Street

Michael Bolton

A man is set to appear in court after being charged with assaulting a man on Grafton Street.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Grafton Street, Dublin 2, on Sunday 20th August 2023.

Upon receiving report of this incident gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man aged in his 30s.

Another man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man arrested was taken to a Garda Station in Dublin City Centre and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Court 2 of the CCJ Dublin this morning, Monday 21st August 2023.