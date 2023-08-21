Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 07:58

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

A preview of Monday's papers.
The two men who died in an Ironman swim in Cork on Sunday is the main story across today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with a record amount of students in private schools in Ireland, with an investigation into the tragedy in yesterday's Ironman event in Cork.

The Irish Examiner leads with the deaths of the two men in Cork, with some athletes forced to leave the sea for their own safety in yesterday's event.

The Echo also leads with the tragedy in Sunday's event, with quotes from a local councillor after the incident.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that RTÉ won't chase Ryan Tubridy for the €150,000 bonus payments he was paid, after it was announced he would not be returning to the broadcaster.

Both the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star lead with the tragedy at Sunday's triathlon.

The Irish Daily Star also reports Gerry Hutch will be living permanently in Dublin.

British papers

The heartbreak of England’s women’s footballers dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers after their World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Pictures of the Lionesses feature on all of the national front pages with plenty of support despite the loss.

Pride is the overwhelming emotion as both the Daily Mirror and Daily Star repeat the same message: “Proud of you”.

It is a headline mirrored in the Metro, which gives over its front page to a montage of pictures, while The Guardian says “Pride and Pain” above a picture of the squad in a huddle after the defeat.

The Sun calls the defeat a “heartbreak” and says “we still think the World of you” above a picture of Keira Walsh consoling Alex Greenwood.

And the Independent focuses on the high of Mary Earps’ penalty save and low of defeat.

The i runs the simple headline “Heartbreak” above a picture of the Lionesses with a story saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure to fire Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Several titles carry a picture from the World Cup final but lead on killer nurse Lucy Letby, The Times saying detectives believe she may have targeted 30 more babies.

The Daily Telegraph says Letby could be forced to appear in court at her sentencing with the Daily Mail reporting on demands from the victims’ families for a law change to stop offenders avoiding court.

The Daily Express calls the Lionesses the “pride of nation” as it leads on the King offering an “olive branch” to his brother the Duke of York by inviting him to Balmoral.

And the Financial Times also carries an England football pic as it concentrates on Chinese efforts to expand the Brics trading bloc as a rival to the G7.


Latest

