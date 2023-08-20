Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 09:41

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages focus on the fallout of RTÉ director general ending negotiations with Ryan Tubridy around his contract. 
By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on the fallout of RTÉ director general ending negotiations with Ryan Tubridy around his contract.

The Business Post report that RTÉ could be facing legal challenges over reforms by new director general Kevin Bakhurst.

The Sunday Independent lead with comments from Ryan Tubridy who said Bakhurst wanted any excuse to back out of the deal.

The Irish Mail on Sunday report that RTÉ will not be chasing Ryan Tubridy for the €150,000 payment.

In the UK, excitement about England’s chances of winning the Women’s World Cup final fills Sunday’s front pages.

Britain's King’s message, urging the Lionesses to “roar to victory” is the focus of The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror says the nation will roar on the team to play the game of their lives with the headline “Lioness we can”.

England captain Millie Bright’s quote that the Lionesses need to play the “game of our lives” also makes the splash of the Sunday People.

While the Daily Star Sunday predicts 30 million pints will be drunk by football fans watching the match and some will be too hungover to work on Monday.

The Observer leads with a call for Countess of Chester Hospital bosses to be investigated for possible corporate manslaughter from Dr Dewi Evans, the prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby murder trial.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that doctors have called for hospital administrators to be held accountable to a regulator similar to the General Medical Council after chances were missed to prevent Letby from killing babies in her care.

And the Independent reports that the families of Letby’s victims have called for a full public inquiry into her crimes rather than the independent probe announced by the Government.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports claims that the EU wants to prolong the migrant boats crisis as a punishment for Brexit.

